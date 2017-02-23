Seanad told a “locum” breast surgeon will be appointed to LUH

Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn is questioning whether a full time breast surgeon will be appointed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

After raising the issue in the Seanad today, to be told that while the needs of the hospital are being assessed, it is planned in the short term to appoint a full time locum breast surgeon.

Health Minister Simon Harris was not in the Seanad for the debate, and Seanator Mc Lochlainn told Junior Minister Marcella Corcoran Kennedy that while previous commitments were given that a second surgeon would be appointed, his understanding is that the National Cancer Control Programme is preventing that from happening.

Minister Kennedy said the situation at the hospital is being assessed……..