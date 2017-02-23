logo



Seanad told a “locum” breast surgeon will be appointed to LUH

23 Feb 2017
by admin

Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn is questioning whether a full time breast surgeon will be appointed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

After raising the issue in the Seanad today, to be told that while the needs of the hospital are being assessed, it is planned in the short term to appoint a full time locum breast surgeon.

Health Minister Simon Harris was not in the Seanad for the debate, and Seanator Mc Lochlainn told Junior Minister Marcella Corcoran Kennedy that while previous commitments were given that a second surgeon would be appointed, his understanding is that the National Cancer Control Programme is preventing that from happening.

Minister Kennedy said the situation at the hospital is being assessed……..

More News

Detectives confirm the recovery of a pipe-bomb device in Sion Mills

0
    Detectives in Strabane attending a security alert in Sion Mills have confirmed they have recovered a pipe-bomb device. Residents were asked to leave their homes while[...]
23 Feb 2017

Councillor says he can’t get TDs to come together on DEIS

0
A Donegal County Councillor has expressed disappointment over the lack of response from some TDs in Donegal on his call for a united approach surrounding the exclusion of schools f[...]
23 Feb 2017

Seanad told a “locum” breast surgeon will be appointed to LUH

0
Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn is questioning whether a full time breast surgeon will be appointed to Letterkenny University Hospital. After raising the issue in the Seanad [...]
23 Feb 2017

BMI to take over Derry Standstead route

0
A press conference is to take place at City of Derry Airport this morning at which BMI will be confirmed as the new operator of the Derry to London Stanstead service. It follows a [...]
23 Feb 2017

Update – Mc Hugh claims second LUH breast surgeon appointment is “imminent”

0
It’s been claimed that Opposition TDs and Senators are aware that a Second Breast Surgeon will be appointed to Letterkenny University Hospital shortly, and a renewed emphasis[...]
23 Feb 2017

Security alert continues in Derry

0
The security alert in Derry is continuing this morning after a bomb exploded outside the home of a serving police officer yesterday. It’s understood that it happened as army [...]
23 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit