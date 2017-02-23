Nora Stapleton start’s for Ireland against France in Six Nation’s



Nora Stapleton continue’s at out half for Ireland’s third game in the ladies 6 nation’s against France

Sene Naoupu, Alison Miller and Hannah Tyrrell miss the match at Donnybrook on Sunday.

They’ve instead been called up for the Ireland sevens squad for the Las Vegas 7s.

Claire McLaughlin, Sophie Spence, Mairead Coyne, Mary Healy, Eimear Considine and Kim Flood come into a new look side. The side in full is–

15. Mairead Coyne

14. Kim Flood

13. Jenny Murphy

12. Claire Mc Laughlin

11. Eimear Considine

10. Nora Stapleton

9. Mary Healy

1. Lindsay Peat

2. Leah Lyons

3. Ailis Egan

4. Sophie Spence

5. Marie-Louise Reilly

6. Ciara Griffin

7. Claire Molloy

8. Paula Fitzpatrick (captain)

Replacements:

16. Ciara O Connor

17. Ilse Van Staden

18. Ruth O’Reilly

19. Ciara Cooney

20. Nichola Fryday

21. Larissa Muldoon

22. Nikki Caughey

23. Louise Galvin