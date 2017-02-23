logo



Nora Stapleton start’s for Ireland against France in Six Nation’s

23 Feb 2017
by admin


Nora Stapleton continue’s at out half for Ireland’s third game in the ladies 6 nation’s against France

Sene Naoupu, Alison Miller and Hannah Tyrrell  miss the match at Donnybrook on Sunday.

They’ve instead been called up for the Ireland sevens squad for the Las Vegas 7s.

Claire McLaughlin, Sophie Spence, Mairead Coyne, Mary Healy, Eimear Considine and Kim Flood come into a new look side. The side in full is–

15. Mairead Coyne
14. Kim Flood
13. Jenny Murphy
12. Claire Mc Laughlin
11. Eimear Considine
10. Nora Stapleton
9. Mary Healy
1. Lindsay Peat
2. Leah Lyons
3. Ailis Egan
4. Sophie Spence
5. Marie-Louise Reilly
6. Ciara Griffin
7. Claire Molloy
8. Paula Fitzpatrick (captain)

Replacements:

16. Ciara O Connor
17. Ilse Van Staden
18. Ruth O’Reilly
19. Ciara Cooney
20. Nichola Fryday
21. Larissa Muldoon
22. Nikki Caughey
23. Louise Galvin

 

