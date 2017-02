As the countdown continues to the big kick-off in the Airtricity League, Finn Harps are continuing their preparations for their opening game against Cork City at Finn Park tomorrow (Friday).

It’s a very tough opening game for Harps, who then play Bray and Galway.

At the end of the 33 game season, three out of the 12 teams will be relegated.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan says there are no easy games………