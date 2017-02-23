logo



Mc Hugh claims second LUH Breast Surgeon appointment is “imminent”

23 Feb 2017
by admin

It’s been claimed that Opposition TDs and Senators were already aware that a Second Breast Surgeon would be appointed to Letterkenny University Hospital shortly.

Concern had been raised yesterday that while the government confirmed a second surgeon would be appointed at a meeting two years ago the person never took up the post.

Minister Joe McHugh has said the issue is being kicked about like a political football and representatives know exactly what stage the process is at.

He is also expecting a formal announcement from Saolta very soon:

