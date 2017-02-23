Brexit must not be allowed disrupt cross border work and study – Mc Conalogue

A Donegal Deputy is warning that Brexit cannot be allowed to disrupt the thousands of people from Donegal who cross the border on a daily basis for work.

The latest census data available reveals that in 2011 there were 6,416 commuters travelling from Ireland to work in Northern Ireland, and a further 1,879 people crossing the border to study.

It also recorded more than 3,000 Donegal residents whose place of work was registered as being in Derry.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue says it’s vital that the mobility of cross-border workers be maintained……..