BMI to take over Derry Standstead route

A press conference is to take place at City of Derry Airport this morning at which BMI will be confirmed as the new operator of the Derry to London Stanstead service.

It follows a tender process after a new Public Service Obligation was agreed with the British Government.

Foyle MLA Raymond mc Cartney says this news will be welcomed by regular commuters to London for business, employment and those in the tourism sector in the North West region.

It will allow the airport to build for the future.

The PSO funding from the British government follows on from the Executive funding of £7m for route and aviation development.

PHOTO – Raymond McCartney, Cllr Eric McGinley, Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile and Jim Gibney at the City Of Derry Airport.