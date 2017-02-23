logo



GAA Programme 22/2/17

23 Feb 2017
by admin

Tom Comack Ft

The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Donegal manager Rory Gallagher, pays tribute to one of the giants of Donegal of Donegal football, Neil Gallagher who was forced to retire from county football, earlier this week, due to an ongoing back injury.

The Donegal boss also outlines to Tom Comack, details on the Donegal team’s Easter Fundraising trip to New York and Donegal’s bid at taking at tapping in the Donegal diaspora, in the Big Apple.

1992 All-Ireland winner and columnist Manus Boyle also joins Tom Comack to look ahead to Donegal’s mouthwatering Allianz League clash with All-Ireland champions Dublin, this Sunday, in Ballybofey.

 

More Sport

Donegal will need a minimum of 15 points to beat Dublin – Gallagher

0
Donegal take on Dublin in the Allianz National Football League on Sunday in Ballybofey. While Donegal have done fairly well against Dublin in recent years, manager Rory Gallagher k[...]
23 Feb 2017

No easy games in the Airtricity League – Horgan

0
As the countdown continues to the big kick-off in the Airtricity League, Finn Harps are continuing their preparations for their opening game against Cork City at Finn Park tomorrow[...]
23 Feb 2017

GAA Programme 22/2/17

0
The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm. On this week’s programme, Donegal manager Rory Gallagher, [...]
23 Feb 2017

L.Y.I.T. into final CFAI umbro Cup

0
  Letterkenny IT  are through to the Final of the CFAI Umbro Cup after a 2-1 victory over Sligo today.The goalscorer’s were Dara Mcdaid and Simon Mcglynn…… L[...]
22 Feb 2017

Sean Houston has re-signed for Finn Harps

0
Sean Houston has re-signed for Finn Harps ahead of Friday night’s Premier Division League opener against Cork City in Ballybofey. The Letterkenny man who was the club’s ‘Player of [...]
22 Feb 2017

All change on the striker front for Harps as new season edges closer

0
The countdown continues to the new League of Ireland season. Finn Harps kick-off their league campaign at home to Cork City this Friday. Harps have a number of new strikers for thi[...]
22 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit