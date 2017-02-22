Taoiseach tells Dail Northern Ireland will have “Special Status” after Brexit

The leader of Sinn Fein has called on the Taoiseach to clarify the issue of contingency planning in relation to a possible ‘hard border’ with Northern Ireland.

It follows revelations last week that revenue commissioners are looking at various locations along the border with a view of possibly setting up checkpoints there.

In the Dail last evening, Louth TD and Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams said the move has sparked serious concern…………..

Responding, Taoiseach Enda Kenny said freedom of travel will be maintained, and he believes the commitment of all sides in the negotiations to the peace process will be reflected in the final outcome……….