There have been two security alerts in the North West today, one in Sion Mills and the other in the Ardanlee area of Culmore in Derry.

Sinn Fein Cllr Elisha Mc Callion said those behind the Culmore alert, which is ongoing, have nothing to offer the community. Some residents remain out of their homes this afternoon.

The Sion Mills alert ended this morning when a device was declared to be a hoax.

Ulster Unionist Cllr Derek Hussey says the alert caused trauma and upheaval in the local community…….