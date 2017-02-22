Sean Houston has re-signed for Finn Harps ahead of Friday night’s Premier Division League opener against Cork City in Ballybofey. The Letterkenny man who was the club’s ‘Player of the Year’ last season has only been back training in the past fortnight and just featured in one pre-season game, which was Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Cabinteely in Dublin.

Harps manager Ollie Horgan expressed relief that the 27-year-old midfielder had agreed terms again. “Sean had some matters to get sorted out before he signed and I’m pleased now that he is on board ahead of the Cork game. He was a key man for us last season and got us some vital goals. We will need the same and more from Sean this year if we are to be in with a shout of staying in the Premier Division” Horgan said.