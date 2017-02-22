logo



Homelessness figures rise by 33% in the North West

22 Feb 2017
by admin

It’s been revealed that there has been a thirty three per cent increase in adult homelessness in Donegal since December last to the end of January 2017.

Figures also show that tout of the 41 adults classified as being homeless in the Northwest, which comprises counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo, almost half of those adults now reside in Donegal.

The data was obtained from the Department of Housing by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

Describing the news as ‘alarming’ Deputy Doherty also says it clearly indicates that homelessness is not just an urban problem………..

