Gallagher believes Dublin game could be a cracking contest

22 Feb 2017
by admin

Preparations are continuing for Donegal’s big Allianz National Football League game against Dublin in Ballybofey on Sunday.

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher is hoping for an improvement on the last home display, against Kerry, in Letterkenny.

Team news is that Patrick McBrearty is set to miss the game while there are still doubts about Kieran Gillespie, Frank McGlynn and Martin McElhinney.

Sunday’s game is at MacCumhaill Park and Gallagher points out that Donegal have a very good record at the venue.

When the sides last met there it was a draw, he feels all the ingredients are there for a cracking game.

All change on the striker front for Harps as new season edges closer

0
The countdown continues to the new League of Ireland season. Finn Harps kick-off their league campaign at home to Cork City this Friday. Harps have a number of new strikers for thi[...]
22 Feb 2017

Joe Logan will be the Guest of Honour for Finn Harp's against Cork City on Friday

0
  Finn Harps are delighted to confirm that Joe Logan will be Friday night's guest of honour for the Harps v Cork game.  Joe joined Finn Harps in January 1975 from Sligo Rovers[...]
21 Feb 2017

Patsy McGonagle to Manage Irish team for European's

0
Patsy Mcgonagle has been selected as the Irish manager for the up coming European Indoor Championship's. An 11-strong Irish team has been selected for those European Indoor C[...]
21 Feb 2017

Paddy Mc Court signs for Finn Harps

0
Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has today confirmed the signing of former Celtic and Northern Ireland international Paddy McCourt. The 33-year-old Derry man trained with Harps in L[...]
21 Feb 2017

Rory Gallagher says injuries left 'Big Neil' with no option but to retire

0
The news  that injuries have forced Donegal midfielder Neil Gallagher to retire from inter-county football has come has no real surprise. The two-time All-Star was part of the All-[...]
21 Feb 2017

