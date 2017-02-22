Gallagher believes Dublin game could be a cracking contest

Preparations are continuing for Donegal’s big Allianz National Football League game against Dublin in Ballybofey on Sunday.

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher is hoping for an improvement on the last home display, against Kerry, in Letterkenny.

Team news is that Patrick McBrearty is set to miss the game while there are still doubts about Kieran Gillespie, Frank McGlynn and Martin McElhinney.

Sunday’s game is at MacCumhaill Park and Gallagher points out that Donegal have a very good record at the venue.

When the sides last met there it was a draw, he feels all the ingredients are there for a cracking game.