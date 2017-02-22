Concerns growing at failure to appoint second Breast Surgeon at LUH

Pressure is growing on Health Minister Simon Harris to ensure the appointment of a second consultant breast surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital is done as quickly as possible.

Two years ago, the government confirmed a second surgeon would be appointed at a meeting, and an appointment was made. However, the person never took up the post.

Now, the situiation is no nearer a resolution, and the campaign group Donegal Action for Cancer Care has written to Saolta and the National Cancer Control Programme questioning the delay and asking if the commitment to the Letterkenny centre is diminishing.

Those questions are also being asked by Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue, who is calling on Minister Simon Harris to call another meeting on the issue as a nmatetr of urgency…….