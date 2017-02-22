All change on the striker front for Harps as new season edges closer

The countdown continues to the new League of Ireland season.

Finn Harps kick-off their league campaign at home to Cork City this Friday.

Harps have a number of new strikers for this year, notably with the signing of Ciaran O’Connor, on loan from Dundalk, and Danny Morrissey, who has been with Cork City.

Manager Ollie Horgan notes that he had plenty of options up front last year but Dave Scully, Ruairi Keating and Ryan Curran have left while Kevin McHugh has retired. Only BJ Banda remains.

One of his concerns is that his O’Connor and Morrissey haven’t had a lot of game time….