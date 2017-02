A number of Donegal farmers are heading to Sligo toay for a demonstration outside the Regional Veterinary Laboratory.

There are fears the laboratory will close following a review which is to be undertaken by the Department of Agriculture.

The closure would mean farmers in the North West would have to travel to Athlone, Celbridge or Cork to avail of the services.

The protest gets underway at 1pm.

IFA Chairman in Donegal is Micheal Chance………..