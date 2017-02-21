Rory Gallagher says injuries left ‘Big Neil’ with no option but to retire

The news that injuries have forced Donegal midfielder Neil Gallagher to retire from inter-county football has come has no real surprise.

The two-time All-Star was part of the All-Ireland winning side of 2012 and he also won Ulster titles in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Manager Rory Gallagher has also seen Colm McFadden, Eamonn McGee, Rory Kavanagh, Christy Toye and David Walsh hang up their inter-county boots since last summer.

Donegal boss Rory Gallagher gave his reaction to the retirement of ‘Big Neil’, as he was affectionately known, when he spoke with Tom Comack…..