Questions raised over respite appointment cancellations at Donegal community hospitals

21 Feb 2017
A Donegal Deputy is calling on both the HSE and the Minister for Health to clarify the extent of respite appointment cancellations and service disruption across the Donegal community hospital network.

It follows a decision having been made to suspend services due to on-going service pressures.

Deputy Doherty, who will this week raise the suspension of the service with Minister for Health Simon Harris in the Dáil, says that serious questions now need to be answered.

He is demanding clarification as to when respite care will resume at the hospitals affected:

