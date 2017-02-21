More capacity needed at Inishowen community hospitals – Doherty

Calls have been made for an increase in bed capacity both Buncrana and Carndonagh community hospitals.

The call comes following recent figures which revealed that almost one in four beds have been closed in both hospitals over the past nine years.

Cardonagh Hospital now has a bed capacity of 45 compared to 55 nine years ago while Buncrana has 30 compared to 36 – a loss of six over the same period.

Local Councillor Albert Doherty says that the restoration of hospital beds threre would ease the pressure at Letterkenny Hospital………….