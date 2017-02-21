Man who died in Inishowen crash is named

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following last evening’s fatal crash in Inishowen.

John ‘Rustard’ Mc Laughlin, a married father of two in his late thirties who lived in Greencastle and was deeply involved with Malin GAA club lost his life in the collision, which happened at Strand Head on the Carndonagh Road outside Malin.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his early thirties, was uninjured. There was no-one else in either of the vehicles.

Earlier today, on the Shaun Doherty Show, Superintendent Eugene Mc Govern made this appeal for information…………

Malin GAA club has been paying tribute to Mr Mc Laughlin today, and those tributes have been echoed by Cllr Martin Mc Dermott…………….