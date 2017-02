Finn Harps begin their Airtricity League Premier Division campaign with a home match this Friday against the FAI Cup holders and league runners-up, Cork City.

Harps manager Ollie Horgan has been trawling the country – and beyond – in a bid to boost his squad.

He hopes to have a panel of around 21 to work off.

He’s been speaking to Diarmuid Doherty about the season ahead and the quest for players…