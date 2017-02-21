Diversions still in place on Malin to Carndonagh Road following fatal crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Inishowen last evening.

The two-car collision in which one man died happened at Strand Head near Malin at around 6pm.

The dead man – who was in his late 30’s – was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his early thirties, was uninjured.

The Malin to Carndonagh Road remains closed between Malin Town and Mc Sheffrey’s Bridge, with diversions in place via Culdaff.

Gardai are urging any witnesse, or anyonme who was on that road between 5.45 and 6.15 last evening to contact them at Buncrana on 074 93 20540, the confidential line 1800 666 111, or at or any Garda Station.