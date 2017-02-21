Derry Dublin bus route could be scrapped under Bus Eireann plan

Unions are split over whether progress can be made to avoid a strike at Bus Éireann.

SIPTU say the company is coming around to their position while the NBRU is very pessimistic about a deal being done.

Talks are underway at the Workplace Relations Commission this afternoon.

The company is proposing to close three loss making routes, including the service linking Derry and Dublin.

However, Willie Noone of SIPTU says if that is allowed to happen, it will not stop there

Foyle MLA Raymond Mc Cartney has raised the issue of the Dublin Derry link with the North’s Transport Minister, and has called on Bus Eireann to work more closely with Translink, which also runs a service between the two cities.

He’s questioning the claim that there are low passenger numbers on the route……..