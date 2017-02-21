logo



Derry Dublin bus route could be scrapped under Bus Eireann plan

21 Feb 2017
by admin

Unions are split over whether progress can be made to avoid a strike at Bus Éireann.

SIPTU say the company is coming around to their position while the NBRU is very pessimistic about a deal being done.

Talks are underway at the Workplace Relations Commission this afternoon.

The company is proposing to close three loss making routes, including the service linking Derry and Dublin.

However, Willie Noone of SIPTU says if that is allowed to happen, it will not stop there

Foyle MLA Raymond Mc Cartney has raised the issue of the Dublin Derry link with the North’s Transport Minister, and has called on Bus Eireann to work more closely with Translink, which also runs a service between the two cities.

He’s questioning the claim that there are low passenger numbers on the route……..

 

More News

Concern at reports of fraudulent activity committed against staff at Derry Hospital

0
  Police have received a number of reports in relation to potential fraudulent activity committed against staff at Causeway Hospital in Coleraine. Police say that they current[...]
21 Feb 2017

Derry Dublin bus route could be scrapped under Bus Eireann plan

0
Unions are split over whether progress can be made to avoid a strike at Bus Éireann. SIPTU say the company is coming around to their position while the NBRU is very pessimistic abo[...]
21 Feb 2017

16 patients awaiting beds at LUH

0
There’s been a sharp drop in the number of patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital, where the Full Capacity Protocol was implemented yesterday. There w[...]
21 Feb 2017

Man who died in Inishowen crash is named

0
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following last evening’s fatal crash in Inishowen. John ‘Rustard’ Mc Laughlin, a married father of two in his late thirties who[...]
21 Feb 2017

Diversions still in place on Malin to Carndonagh Road following fatal crash

0
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in Inishowen last evening. The two-car collision in which one man died happened at Strand Head near Malin at around 6pm. [...]
21 Feb 2017

More capacity needed at Inishowen community hospitals – Doherty

0
Calls have been made for an increase in bed capacity both Buncrana and Carndonagh community hospitals. The call comes following recent figures which revealed that almost one in fou[...]
21 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit