Residents in the Manorcunningham have been warned to be on the lookout after an Isuzu Trooper jeep was spotted acting suspiciously in the area.

It follows reports that the same vehicle may have been involved in a burglary in the area on Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.

Councillor Paul Canning received the information via a text alert, and says this further reflects the importance of such a scheme, particularly in rural areas…………….