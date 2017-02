There’s been a sharp drop in the number of patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital, where the Full Capacity Protocol was implemented yesterday.

There were 16 patients awaiting admission this morning, four of them on Emergency Department Trolleys and 12 in overflow areas, and on chairs in wards.

This compares to 34 people awaiting admission yesterday.

According to the INMO, there were 522 patients in total without beds across the country this morning, up from 448 yesterday.