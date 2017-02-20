logo



Weekend protests hear ‘hard border’ would be devastating for Donegal

20 Feb 2017
by admin

 

Weekend protests on the border at Lifford Bridge and at Bridgend have heard that a hard Brexit could have serious implications for people in Donegal and Northern Ireland.

It comes following confirmation from Deputy Pearse Doherty that Revenue Commissioners are looking at various locations along the border with a view of possibly establishing checkpoints there.

Councillor Gary Doherty was among those protesting at the weekend.

He says Donegal and other border counties are in a unique position and that needs to be considered:

 

