Update: Full Capacity Protocol implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital with high numbers continuing to await admission to its Emergency Department.

It comes as there were 34 patients awaiting beds at the hospital this morning – the third highest figure in the country today according to the INMO.

All efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital that they can expect delays.

They would like to remind the public that they are encouraged to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

Letterkenny University Hospital again apologises to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of these delays.