Sod turned at site of new Ardsbeg Water Treatment Plant

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are today turning the sod at the site of the new Ardsbeg Water Treatment Plant, which will serve 5,000 consumers in North West Donegal.

The works are part of the €3.8 million investment in the Gortahork/Falcarragh Water Supply Scheme, and and will enable the decommissioning of the existing Ardsbeg treatment plant.

When completed and tested, irish Water say the scheme can be taken off the EPA’s Remedial Action List.

The plant is expexct4d to be operational by the end of the year.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Terence Slowey says it’s an important day, and he’ll be using the event to press Irish Water on other outstanding projects……….