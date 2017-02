The official signing of contracts for the construction of the new Cockhill Bridge is taking place today.

Various relevant bodies are gathering in the Council’s Buncrana Office at St Orans Rd, Ardaravan, Buncrana.

The overall €3 million project will see the construction of the new bridge on the outskirts of Buncrana as well as new approach roads to the crossing with work due to begin shortly.

Cllr John Ryan says it’s a momentous occasion: