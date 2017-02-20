Man in his 30s killed in Inishowen road traffic collision

Gardai in Buncrana are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Strand Head, Malin on Monday eveing at approximately 6 pm

A male driver in his late 30s , a sole occupant,was fatal injured when the car he was driving collided with another car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. The driver of the second vehicle, in his early 30s and also a sole occupant, was uninjured.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigations and local diversions are in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses, anyone with information or to anyone who travelled this road between 5.45pm and 6.15pm this evening to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 – 9320540, The Garda Confidential telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.