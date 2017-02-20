logo



L.Y.I.T. in National College’s Men’s Basketball semi final on Tuesday 28th Feb

20 Feb 2017
by admin

The L.Y.I.T. are  in National College’s Men’s Basketball semi final next Tuesday 28th Feb  when they host Dublin Business School at the L.Y.I.T. campus , 7.30 is the tip off time for this exciting top level basketball game.

Barry Molloy sign’s for FinnHarp’s for another season

0
  Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has persuaded veteran midfielder Barry Molloy to sign on with the club for another season after the Derry man had announced in November that [...]
20 Feb 2017

Harps still interested in signing McCourt – but club budget under pressure

0
Finn Harps are still in the hunt to try and sign former Northern Ireland international Paddy McCourt. The 33-year-old played for the Donegal club during a pre-season 1-0 defeat aga[...]
20 Feb 2017

Some People Have the Bucket Ready To Get Sick After- Danny Ryan

0
It’s been a massive year for Danny Ryan and his family from taking part in Ireland’s fittest family to winning bronze at the World Rowing Championship. Ryan finished th[...]
19 Feb 2017

Smaller Budget Means Higher Pressure- Finn Harps’ Aidan Campbell

0
Having a smaller budget than most teams will mean the fans will need to be more patient with the club, according to Harps’ Commercial officer, Aidan Campbell. A change in the[...]
19 Feb 2017

Derry City Hoping Move Can Widen Support

0
Derry City are hoping their move to Maginn Park, Buncrana will increase their fan base in Donegal according to their Commercial & Marketing Manager Orla Meehan. The Candystripe[...]
19 Feb 2017

