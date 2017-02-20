High rates impacting Strabane Town Centre

A Strabane Councillor says the rates increase announced earlier this month by Derry City and Strabane District Council will cause economic hardship for the town of Strabane.

Rates in the Derry and Strabane area are to increase by 3%, an increase which Councillor Paul Gallagher believes believes will exacerbate an increase in the number of vacant premises within the town centre.

Councillor Gallagher says he has observed 43 premises empty within the town, and he believes high rates are contributing to the problem…………..