Harps still interested in signing McCourt – but club budget under pressure

Finn Harps are still in the hunt to try and sign former Northern Ireland international Paddy McCourt.

The 33-year-old played for the Donegal club during a pre-season 1-0 defeat against Cabinteely on Saturday.

If he signs for Harps, he could make his debut against Cork City at Finn Park in Friday’s league opener.

Harps’ budget for players is extremely limited, with expenditure likely to be only around a fifth of that dished out by the likes of Dundalk, Cork City and Shamrock Rovers.

A Harps spokesman acknowledged that discussions are on-going but stressed that manager Ollie Horgan must decide “what is best for his team.”

McCourt’s wage expectations could be the stumbling block.