Creed must do more to shield agri-sector from Brexit – Mc Conalogue

20 Feb 2017
by admin

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says he is appalled by what he claims is the lack of contingency planning undertaken by Minister Michael Creed to safeguard farmers and the Irish agri-food sector ahead of Brexit.

The agri-food business supports 270,000 jobs in rural communities across the country who have already been affected by currency fluctuations following Britain’s announcement that it is to leave the EU.

The Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Agriculture says it is imperative Minister Creed has a comprehensive plan in place………..

