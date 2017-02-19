Some People Have the Bucket Ready To Get Sick After- Danny Ryan

It’s been a massive year for Danny Ryan and his family from taking part in Ireland’s fittest family to winning bronze at the World Rowing Championship.

Ryan finished third in the Men’s 40-49 Lightweight age group, with a time of 6:32.1, in Boston last Month.

Ryan also took part in ‘Ireland’s fittest family’ with his daughter Alannah, and sons Keane and Jordan- finishing in third place.

He joined Chris Ashmore in studio to to discuss the championship and the difficulties that go along with it.

He said that the distance is the most difficult thing of the competition and that some people collapse after its over…