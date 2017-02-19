Smaller Budget Means Higher Pressure- Finn Harps’ Aidan Campbell

Having a smaller budget than most teams will mean the fans will need to be more patient with the club, according to Harps’ Commercial officer, Aidan Campbell.

A change in the league structure means that three teams will get relegated next year instead of the usual two.

This has had an added pressure on clubs with smaller budgets like Finn Harps to add bigger names to their ranks.

So far Harps have signed Caolon McAleer, Ciaran O’Connor and Barry Molloy while also being in talks with Paddy McCourt.

However, Campbell admits that the pressure will be higher this year and hopes that the fans will have patience ahead of a difficult season.

With some bookies putting Harps down as favourites for relegation, Campbell said ‘Unite and Defy’ will be the club’s motto this year when he spoke to Chris Ashmore on Sunday Sport…