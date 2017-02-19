logo



Sinn Féin will not accept contempt for the truth within Government – Deputy Pearse Doherty

19 Feb 2017
by admin

A Donegal Deputy has spoken out saying his party will not accept contempt for the truth within the Governement.

Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson, Pearse Doherty says he and his party will have zero tolerance for racism, sectarianism, homophobia, and for inequality as society moves forward.

Speaking at a ‘New Generation: New Voices Event’ Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty spoke of how in an era of so-called ‘Post Truth Politics’, Sinn Féin did not accept contempt for the truth while in the Assembly, and would be damned if they would accept it from Enda, Fine Gael or his cohort of Fianna Fáil backers in the Dáil either.

Deputy Doherty says over recent days the smear campaign against Garda Whistleblower, Sergeant Maurice McCabe; ‘There are citizens questioning the role which government or politics in general can play in improving society and the lives of ordinary people.’

The Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson commented; ‘Our young people deserve to live in a society in which everyone, enjoys the equal opportunity to go out into the world and make their dreams a reality.’

