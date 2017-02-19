Rugby Review- City Of Derry Out Of Bottom Three..

City of Derry defeated Bective yesterday to move out of the bottom three for the first time this year.

Despite some early dominance from Bective, Derry bounced back from three down and took the lead before halftime through a Gerald Doherty try and Neil Burns conversion.

In the second half, Derry took advantage of numbers when Bective had a man in the sin bin- running in another try.

Late into the second half they got behind the Bective line once more, for their third try of the game and secure the win.

Elsewhere in the Ulster Rugby Cup, Inishowen defeated Belvedere by a score of 35-10 to book their place in the semi-final.

On Friday night, Leinster overcame Edinburgh in a bruising 39- 10 win in the RDS.

