“Mistakes Cost Us” – Rock St Patrick’s’ Adrian Nugent

Final Score: 1-14 – 1-11

It was disappointment for Rock St Patrick’s of Tyrone in the All-Ireland Junior Club final, where they lost to Glenbeigh-Glencar of Kerry .

Neither side had ever won the competition and for the Kerry side, it has been the first year they have actually surpassed the county stages of the competition.

This has been helped in large part by the addition of four-time All Ireland winner Darren O’Sullivan to their ranks.

Nontheless it was mistakes on their own behalf that lost this game according to manager Adrian Nugent.

The Tyrone side ended the game with just twelve men but the referee was not to blame said Nugent..