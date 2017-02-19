McDermott Disappointed by Slow Start

Donegal hurling manager, Adrian McDermott regretted his side’s slow start in their one-point loss away to Monaghan in the National Hurling League today.

The hurlers were slow out of the blocks and soon found themselves trailing by seven points early one but managed to drag it back to a level game by halftime.

In the second half, they were able to get a hold in the match when Monaghan went down to 14 men, but, following Joe Boyle’s red card, the game was leveled up.

In the end, Monaghan edged it by one point leaving McDermott lamenting over the slow first half performance..