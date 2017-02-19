Finn Harps Unveil Second & Third Kits

Finn Harps have unveiled their second and third kits for the upcoming League of Ireland season.

The Balleybofey side signed a new deal with the brand ‘Joma’ to make the kits and McGettigan’s as the main sponsor.

Having secured safety in the Premier Division last year, Harps kick off their season at home to Cork City on Friday the 24th February.

With the changes to the league structure, their challenge next year will be even more difficult with three teams being relegated.

They have made a number signing includings Caolon McAteer and Ciaran O’Connor whom model the kits below.

Commercial Officer Aidan Campbell said “We are delighted to be working with Joma for the next few years and our kits for this year have certainly gained a lot of attention. We’re looking forward to seeing our new kits in competitive action from the big kick off on the 24th onwards”.