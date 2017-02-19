Donegal Ladies Lose in Kerry

Final Score: Kerry 2-13 – 2-12 Donegal

Donegal ladies made the long journey to Kerry today to face off in the National Football League- but it was a journey in vain.

After a great start to the season, the Ladies went into the game having won their first two games and with Kerry having lost their opening two- it was set up to be a tight game; and it did not disappoint.

Donegal started very brightly and went three points up with just five minutes gone.

Kerry bounced back almost immediately and went ahead after netting a goal and putting two points over the bar.

Paula McGrory sent the ball into the net in response eight minutes later to give Donegal the lead in a breathless first 20 minutes of football.

That goal gave Donegal the boost they needed and they went into halftime ahead by four points with the scoreline standing at 1-10- 1-06.

Fifteen minutes into the second half and the ladies had conceded five points and were on the back foot- but, a goal from Donegal sent them ahead by three points.

Another goal leveled it for the home side and two more points secured the win with five minutes to play.