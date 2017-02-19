logo



Donegal Ladies Lose in Kerry

19 Feb 2017
by admin

Final Score: Kerry 2-13 – 2-12 Donegal

Donegal ladies made the long journey to Kerry today to face off in the National Football League- but it was a journey in vain.

After a great start to the season, the Ladies went into the game having won their first two games and with Kerry having lost their opening two- it was set up to be a tight game; and it did not disappoint.

Donegal started very brightly and went three points up with just five minutes gone.

Kerry bounced back almost immediately and went ahead after netting a goal and putting two points over the bar.

Paula McGrory sent the ball into the net in response eight minutes later to give Donegal the lead in a breathless first 20 minutes of football.

That goal gave Donegal the boost they needed and they went into halftime ahead by four points with the scoreline standing at 1-10- 1-06.

Fifteen minutes into the second half and the ladies had conceded five points and were on the back foot- but, a goal from Donegal sent them ahead by three points.

Another goal leveled it for the home side and two more points secured the win with five minutes to play.

 

 

More Sport

Donegal Hurlers Lose Out in Thriller

0
Final Score: Monaghan 1-21- 3-14 Donegal Donegal Hurlers lost for the first time this year, away to Monaghan, in Castleblaney, today. It was a thrilling game from the very beginnin[...]
19 Feb 2017

Day 2 – National Indoor Championships

0
It was another successful day for a Donegal Athletes at the National Indoor Championships, in Dublin. Yesterday, sixteen year-old, Summer Lecky came away with a joint junior Irish [...]
19 Feb 2017

Rugby Review- City Of Derry Out Of Bottom Three..

0
City of Derry defeated Bective yesterday to move out of the bottom three for the first time this year. Despite some early dominance from Bective, Derry bounced back from three down[...]
19 Feb 2017

Donegal Ladies Lose in Kerry

0
Final Score: Kerry 2-13 – 2-12 Donegal Donegal ladies made the long journey to Kerry today to face off in the National Football League- but it was a journey in vain. After a [...]
19 Feb 2017

Barry Molloy signs for Harps

0
  Barry Molloy has put pen to paper for Finn Harps ahead of the upcoming SSE Airtricity League which kicks off on Friday. Molloy, who formally played for Derry City had a shor[...]
19 Feb 2017

Finn Harps Unveil Second & Third Kits

0
Finn Harps have unveiled their second and third kits for the upcoming League of Ireland season. The Balleybofey side signed a new deal with the brand ‘Joma’ to make the[...]
19 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit