Donegal Hurlers Lose Out in Thriller

Final Score: Monaghan 1-21- 3-14 Donegal

Donegal Hurlers lost for the first time this year, away to Monaghan, in Castleblaney, today.

It was a thrilling game from the very beginning with both sides trading scores and heading into halftime level at 1-07 a piece.

However, it was the second half that the game really kicked into life and it turned in Donegal’s favour when Monaghan went down to 14 men.

Monaghan were in charge up till that moment and Donegal were now in charge but the game was turned on its head once again when Joe Boyle was shown red by the referee leveling the playing field.

Ronan Meegan was the stand out player today, putting ten points over the bar to secure a one point victory for Monaghan.