Derry City Hoping Move Can Widen Support

Derry City are hoping their move to Maginn Park, Buncrana will increase their fan base in Donegal according to their Commercial & Marketing Manager Orla Meehan.

The Candystripes have made the move to Buncrana ahead of the upcoming SSE Airtricity League campaign due to construction taking place on the Brandywell.

After a friendly against Coleraine on Friday night, Derry manager Kenny Shiels was not impressed by the condition of the pitch in Buncrana claiming it tore up too easily.

However, Meehan is hoping that the move go well and may even give a chance for some Donegal fans to get to more games.

While the crowds will be smaller, Meehan is also hopeful that the atmosphere will still be good at the ground and by the time the Brandywell is complete, Derry might come away with more fans from the area surrounding Maginn Park…