Day 2 – National Indoor Championships

19 Feb 2017
by admin

It was another successful day for a Donegal Athletes at the National Indoor Championships, in Dublin.

Yesterday, sixteen year-old, Summer Lecky came away with a joint junior Irish record in the High Jump, leaping 1.81 meters to take the gold.

Letterkenny AC’s Brenden Boyce just missed out on the top spot in the 5k walking race, finishing in second place.

Today, Convoy’s, Gavin McLaughlin took home bronze in the shot putt, throwing a new personal best of 14.78m.

Danny Mooney missed out on a podium finish in the 1000m finishing in fifth spot and it was a fifth place finish for Mark Hooy in the 1500m.

Patsy McGonagle wraps up day 2..

