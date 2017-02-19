logo



Calls for the Irish language to be incorporated in political offices

19 Feb 2017
19 Feb 2017

There are calls for local Councillors as well as TDs and Senators to incorporate their knowledge of the Irish language into political life.

Councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbig met with the Chairperson of the Irish Language Committee, Catherine Connolly earlier this week to discuss means of using our native language more in official life.

Politicians and Councillors will be encouraged to use the Irish language they have and commit to gaining further knowledge.

Coucillor Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it will send out a clear message that politicians are committed to saving the Irish language:

