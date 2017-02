Barry Molloy has put pen to paper for Finn Harps ahead of the upcoming SSE Airtricity League which kicks off on Friday.

Molloy, who formally played for Derry City had a short stint at Harps last season before announcing his retirement.

However, the Derry man has gone back on his decision and signed for the 2017 season.

Paddy McCourt played for Ollie Horgan’s men in a friendly yesterday- but as of yet no signing has been confirmed.