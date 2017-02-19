Attempted burglary at Parochial house while Priest said mass

Police in Strabane are appealing for information related to an attempted burglary at the Parochial house in Sion Mills last evening.

It is reported that while Parish Priest, Fr McLaughlin was saying evening mass between 6:15pm – 7:15pm, persons attempted to gain access to the Parochial house adjacent to the Church, causing damage to a window.

Police are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.

This is the latest in a spate of burglaries within the Sion Mills and wider community area. The PSNI are again urging people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons or vehicles.

West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan has described last evenings events as a despicable opportunistic incident: