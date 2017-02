Donegal hurling captain Danny Cullen believes his young teammates have what it takes to step up to the plate this year.

Donegal hurlers recorded their first win in the National Hurling League, division 3A, over Louth, last weekend.

This new look Donegal side won comfortably in the end, with the game ending 2-23- 1-14.

Despite the inexperience of the side, Cullen was impressed by the younger players and told Tom Comack that he thinks they can go when they take on Monaghan tomorrow..