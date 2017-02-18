Sinn Fein Health Spokesperson calls on Donegal’s isolation to be recognised in future health policies

The Sinn Fein Health Spokesperson says Donegal’s isolation from the rest of the country must be recognised in any future health policy.

Louise O’Reilly was in Donegal yesterday as part of a series of meetings across the country to gauge the state of the health service across the state.

Speaking after meetings with cancer services providers and campaigners, she said it’s clear there are geographic issues in Donegal which must be considered.

Deputy O’Reilly also stressed the importance of more cross border health initiatives into the future: