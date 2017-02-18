logo



Public meeting being held to further highlight Donegal’s hospital waiting lists

18 Feb 2017
by admin

A public meeting is taking place in Buncrana on Tuesday 28th February to further highlight the issue of lengthy hospital waiting lists in Donegal.

It follows a peaceful vigil which took place outside Letterkenny University Hospital on Thursday calling for the Goverment to take action and invest more in the health service.

The ‘Still Waiting Campaign’ is also demanding the resignation of Health Minister Simon Harris.

Their Donegal Spokesman Don McGuinness says it’s important to keep the pressure on and is urging people to attend:

